Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and approximately $619,187.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Tokenomy and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

