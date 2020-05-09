Brokerages Anticipate 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) to Announce ($0.92) Earnings Per Share

Shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $55.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.92) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned 89bio an industry rank of 13 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 89bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

89bio stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. 89bio has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $47.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($1.62). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $6,573,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

