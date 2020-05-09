Brokerages Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.09 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $8.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.73.

Shares of AA opened at $8.07 on Friday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alcoa by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

