Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 31.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.