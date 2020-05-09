Brokerages Anticipate Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Endurance International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.05). Endurance International Group reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Endurance International Group will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endurance International Group.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIGI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

In related news, CMO John Orlando sold 18,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $50,823.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $44,257.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,600,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,245,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,126,939 shares of company stock worth $7,754,534. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group during the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 237.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 355,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 703,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 177,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $327.25 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.94.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

