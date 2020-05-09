Brokerages Anticipate First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.52 Million

Brokerages expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report sales of $28.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.50 million to $30.59 million. First of Long Island posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full year sales of $113.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.40 million to $117.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $113.57 million, with estimates ranging from $110.68 million to $116.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.75 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 25.99% and a return on equity of 10.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,583. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $152,883.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,758.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock valued at $78,602 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First of Long Island by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.17. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.