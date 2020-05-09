Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.33 Billion

Equities analysts expect Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to post $5.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $23.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.85 billion to $25.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $25.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.88 billion to $26.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $304,253.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Flex by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,950,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,455,000 after buying an additional 10,003,704 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flex by 2,847.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,812,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,118 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Flex by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,859,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,481,000 after buying an additional 2,570,319 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX opened at $10.01 on Friday. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

