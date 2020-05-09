Brokerages Anticipate Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.51. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Flowserve.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.57 per share, with a total value of $43,570.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 19.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,800 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 172,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,865,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,611,000 after acquiring an additional 387,816 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.78. 2,030,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $41.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flowserve (FLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.