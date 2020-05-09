Brokerages Anticipate Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $58.08 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) will announce sales of $58.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the highest is $66.10 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $242.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $257.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $220.35 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $225.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $18.87 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $656.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $794,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Charneski bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,537 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 593.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 245,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 148,921 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,568,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,276,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

