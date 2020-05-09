Brokerages Anticipate Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to announce sales of $30.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp reported sales of $31.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year sales of $123.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.50 million to $127.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $121.73 million, with estimates ranging from $120.80 million to $123.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $370.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $103,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark K. Olson bought 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $47,586.90. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $918,863 in the last 90 days. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,068,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 290,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $8,113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 236,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 44,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

