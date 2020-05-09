Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.25 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post sales of $10.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.50 million. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $48.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.60 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $58.47 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The company has a market cap of $356.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

