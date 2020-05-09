Brokerages Expect Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.27 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $5.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 97.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,428,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $20,939,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Constellium by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,867 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $15,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 7,175.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,302 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $7.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Constellium has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.10.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.