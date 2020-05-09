Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Empire State Realty Trust.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $148.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 7.96%. Empire State Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 57,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 113,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. 4,632,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,772. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

