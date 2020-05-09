Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.44 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

FITB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $532,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 31.8% during the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 28,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.