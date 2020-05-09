Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.08 Million

Analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will announce sales of $161.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $198.10 million. Oil States International reported sales of $264.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $667.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $767.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $621.43 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $752.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Gabelli downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. G.Research downgraded Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Oil States International by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 172,740 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 69,076 shares during the period.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. Oil States International has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

