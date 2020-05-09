Brokerages Expect S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. S&P Global reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,958,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,971,000 after buying an additional 201,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,728,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,740,000 after buying an additional 239,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $619,639,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.65. 845,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,301. The company has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.93. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

