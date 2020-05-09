BTU Protocol Trading 20.7% Higher This Week (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $21.99 million and $23,363.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00042700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.03518274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00054835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00031502 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001661 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,120 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

