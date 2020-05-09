Burst (BURST) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Burst has a total market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $12,264.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burst has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit and Poloniex.

Burst Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,091,145,048 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Coinroom, Livecoin, Bittrex, C-CEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.