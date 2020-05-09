Cadence Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,445 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

