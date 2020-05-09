Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $794.65 Million

Analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will announce $794.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $862.00 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $484.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The solar energy provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.05 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.89. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 56.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after buying an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 673.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,497 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 335,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after acquiring an additional 295,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 127,146 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 227,146 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

