Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of -5.00

Press coverage about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) has been trending extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.83. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

