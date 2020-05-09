Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings. Cellular Biomedicine Group reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 805.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBMG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.96. 55,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.64. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.