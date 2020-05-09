CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Earning Extremely Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) has trended extremely negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE:CVX traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 60,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,513. CEMATRIX has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 million and a P/E ratio of -96.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.