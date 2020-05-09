Centauri Hits Market Capitalization of $36,665.94 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Centauri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a market cap of $36,665.94 and approximately $219.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.03569188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

