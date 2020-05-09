Cheesecoin Market Cap Reaches $25,990.58 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,990.58 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cheesecoin Coin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 390,870,418 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

