Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Receiving Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Chevron’s analysis:

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Independent Research downgraded Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $95.47 on Friday. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.