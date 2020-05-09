Chromia (CHR) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Chromia has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Chromia token can currently be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $6.37 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02186119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174829 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 417,495,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,408,611 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

