Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Reaches $0.81 on Major Exchanges

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $576,594.07 and approximately $30,197.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00009384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.03569188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech (TIME) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech.

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

