ChronoCoin Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $15,358.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChronoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051782 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ChronoCoin

CRN is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io.

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

