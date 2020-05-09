Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cisco Systems earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the network equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $174.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

