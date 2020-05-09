ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 2,140 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,184,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,131,495,000 after purchasing an additional 352,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,612,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,428,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after purchasing an additional 537,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after purchasing an additional 386,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,784. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $137.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,954 shares of company stock worth $4,805,465 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

