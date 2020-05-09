ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 66,695 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.0% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its position in Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Comcast by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 30,152 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,206,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $78,325,000 after buying an additional 903,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its position in Comcast by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 45,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

