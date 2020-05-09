ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,482,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $200.01. The stock had a trading volume of 372,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $203.45. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total transaction of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $2,794,404.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WST. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

