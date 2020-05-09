ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,298 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Universal Forest Products worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,560,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of UFPI stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,622. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

