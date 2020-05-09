Clipper Coin (CCC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $11.05 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Clipper Coin

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

