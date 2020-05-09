CloakCoin (CLOAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $900,493.96

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $900,493.96 and approximately $25,240.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003311 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,447,172 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance, Mercatox, Livecoin, Upbit, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

