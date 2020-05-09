Close Asset Management Ltd Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,343 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 0.5% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $116.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,578,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,744 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

