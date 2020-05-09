Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $72.00. 5,557,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,334,597. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.56. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

