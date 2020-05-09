Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,979,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,797,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

