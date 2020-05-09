Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Releases Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million.

CRK stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 305,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. MKM Partners raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

