Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CNST traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.22. 553,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.75 and a quick ratio of 17.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 3.80.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 760 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $26,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column acquired 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,914. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

CNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

