ContentBox Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $67,728.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including CPDAX, DDEX, UEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005083 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000363 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,309,105 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one.

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX, DDEX, Huobi and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.