ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.70).

Several analysts have commented on the company. CSFB increased their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at GBX 216.20 ($2.84) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 186.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 194.37. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of GBX 136 ($1.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 225.80 ($2.97).

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 12.70 ($0.17) by GBX (0.70) (($0.01)). As a group, equities analysts expect that ConvaTec Group will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.09 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 1.51%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Dr John McAdam bought 23,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,639.51 ($52,143.53). Also, insider Brian May purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,617.73).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

