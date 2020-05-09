Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corvus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $3.25 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

