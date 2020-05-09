CoTrader Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $74,574.00 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. CoTrader has a market cap of $442,723.01 and $74,574.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoTrader token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,728,056,896 tokens. The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com.

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

