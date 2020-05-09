CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $736,320.54

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, CPChain has traded 25.9% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a total market cap of $736,320.54 and approximately $116,325.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CPChain Token Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

