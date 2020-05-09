Cream Trading Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Cream has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. Cream has a market capitalization of $26,758.32 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00825911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028718 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00031941 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00277425 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00154655 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

