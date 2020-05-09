CREDIT Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last week, CREDIT has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $84,632.50 and approximately $6,695.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00051782 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000174 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

