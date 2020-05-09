CryptoSoul Market Capitalization Tops $53,441.11 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 56.7% higher against the US dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $53,441.11 and approximately $33.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02178338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175876 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 272,142,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,560,080 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

