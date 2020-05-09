Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will post $58.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.40 million to $71.46 million. Culp posted sales of $70.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $277.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.90 million to $290.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $243.28 million, with estimates ranging from $207.42 million to $292.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Culp had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CULP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Culp from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Culp by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Culp by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Culp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CULP opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.44%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

